Lock It and Pocket: SFPD announces community awareness campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Tuesday, the Sioux Falls Police Department announced a community awareness campaign focused on the importance of locking your vehicles.

The Sioux Falls City Council authorized $50,000 to be used for a campaign to remind vehicle owners in Sioux Falls to lock their vehicles.

City Councilor Sarah Cole and Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum unveiled the campaign and discussed the importance of a community-wide effort to deter auto theft.

The “Lock It and Pocket” campaign will use digital ads to spread awareness about the importance of preventing vehicle thefts by locking cars.

More than eight out of every ten stolen cars had keys left inside, according to Thum.

The goal is for there to be a decrease in the number of stolen cars in 2024 compared to those stolen in 2023.

