Man arrested after entering Moorhead family’s home and refusing to leave

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, man was arrested after allegedly breaking into someone’s home in Moorhead and refusing to leave.

Barnabas Varnier Harris is charged in Clay County Court with drug possession, obstructing the legal process, and two counts of assault on a peace officer.

Law enforcement responded to a home in Moorhead just before 1:00 a.m. on December 3 for a report of a man, later identified as Barnabas Harris, who had entered a home and wouldn’t leave. The caller said he didn’t know Harris and his children were home with him when Harris came into the house.

When officers arrived, they also asked Harris to leave, but say he refused. According to court documents, two officers tried to pull Harris out of the house, but he was pulling away and yelling at the officers. The officers took Harris to the ground to get him into handcuffs, but say Harris kicked both of them while yelling expletives.

“At one point, [Harris] attempted to eat a carton of cigarettes that were on the floor next to him. A substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine was later found in the carton,” court documents state.

More officers arrived to help detain Harris and he was brought to the Clay County Jail.

The methamphetamine weighed 1.1 grams, and court records say jail staff found more suspected methamphetamine in Harris’ wallet.

He made his first court appearance on December 5, where a judge set bon at $20,000 with conditions. He’s able to be released by posting $200 cash and abiding by other court instructions.

