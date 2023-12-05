Avera Medical Minute
Milbank's Kalen DeBoer is proud of his 2nd-ranked Washington Huskies

Former USF standout, National Championship Coach is proud of what his Washington Huskies have accomplished in 2023
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) -How about the incredible season our buddy Kalen DeBoer and his Washington Huckies are having...After Friday’s night’s PAC 12 championship win over Oregon they were guaranteed a spot in the FBS Playoffs.

And after Alabama knocked off Georgia the Huskies actually moved all the way up to the #2 seed with a 13-0 record. They have lost only twice in the two years under the former USF All-American and Head Coach. And now he’s playing for a national title at the highest level.

Next up, the Longhorns or Texas in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans for the proud head coach. Washington Football Coach Kalen DeBoer says, “Everything that we could control, we take care of. That’s probably what it comes down to is that the things you’re in control of we took care of. Winning 12 games, undefeated. Winning a PAC 12 championship. And just the pride I have in our guys being able to overcome so many things throughout the year. Things that are well known and things that just happen day to day that are just part of the adversity that come along with a season.”

13 wins in just the second season as head coach in Seattle and a complete change of culture.

If they can beat Texas in the Sugar Bowl they would play the winner of the Rose Bowl between Michigan and Alabama for the National Championship...

