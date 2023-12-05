Mogensen has had stellar career with Coyotes and is the MVC Defensive Player of the Year

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD Coyotes will have another home playoff game this Saturday against NDSU. And their defense is a big reason why they’ve won 10 games this fall.

So is the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year Brock Mogensen. Zach Borg has more on our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week.

STORY

The University of South Dakota wasn’t the first college choice for Brock Mogensen coming out of high school in Farmington Minnesota. “You know I wasn’t very highly recruited. This was actually like the last team that contacted me. Came down to a team camp in July going into my senior year. They ended up offering me, I fell in love with the place and committed two weeks later.” Brock says.

Since coming to Vermillion he’s pretty much the last person anyone in the Missouri Valley Football Conference wants to line up against. “Oh he’s a dog absolutely! Every football successful football player has that switch and he switches into this go time. Very aggressive, very well mannered. It’s a tunnel and he can see everything within that tunnel and it’s amazing what he does.” USD Senior Defensive Lineman Brendan Webb says.

After redshirting in 2018 Mogensen would crack the starting lineup in his first year and take off at middle linebacker becoming a regular on the conference honor roll. “You got to be able to know the defense, the in and outs, and be able to move guys around, so I’d say I’m a smart football player but also a guy that has passion physically. I like to try and play physical, try and be disruptive in there, so just a physical tenacious linebacker that gives effort on every play.” Mogensen says.

Brock also saw plenty of changes on the coaching staff and highs and lows with the team, particularly after last season when the Coyotes bottomed out to 3-8. With one year of eligibility left, the once lightly recruited linebacker would be a highly sought after if he entered the transfer portal. “Just a love I have for this team and I just believe in commitment. Every time after a down season a lot of guys step up.” Brock says.

“People don’t really know this-Brock actually had surgery. And so all throughout spring ball he wasn’t really able to practice with us and he was still working harder than some people that were healthy. I couldn’t help but just stay with him. It was awe inspiring honestly.” Webb says.

The commitment paid off with Mogensen and USD’s best season yet. With 109 tackles he’s now just five away from 400 for his career, and won Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year, leading a unit that sparked the Coyotes 10-2 turnaround and, like when he came out of high school, has the rest of the nation overlooking Brock and his team. “It’s been a lot of fun. We wanted to prove them (critics) wrong and that’s what we did. So we’re going to have to keep going 1-0 every week.” Mogensen says.

In Vermillion, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.