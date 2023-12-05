Avera Medical Minute
Nice warm up on the way

Staying mostly dry
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Tuesday. Highs will be very similar to what they were yesterday with upper 30s and low to mid 40s. A few clouds will drift through the region overnight. Lows will bottom out mainly in the low to mid 20s.

We have some great weather on tap for tomorrow and Thursday! Highs will be in the 50s around most of the region with some 60s possible, especially out west. Much of the week ahead is looking dry, but we’re keeping an eye on another system that will pass through over the weekend, bringing snow and rain chances mainly the further south you go. The better chances for higher amounts will be southeast of our area.

We’ll have another chance of a clipper system to move through and bring a light rain/snow mix on Monday and then we’ll dry out for the middle of next week.

