Noem to deliver annual budget address Tuesday afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem will deliver the annual budget address Tuesday afternoon at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre.

The budget is projected to be a little tighter than in past years as federal pandemic relief funding has tapered off.

“It’s going to be a learning lesson, we’ve had such turnover in the legislature, there have not been legislators that were there during the ten percent reduction,” said Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton), “We received so many federal dollars and in those federal dollars they went to state, they went to local governments, and so some of those dollars the legislature had no control over, and so how those entities expended those dollars and utilized them, that was their decision to do that so we’re sitting with what we were able to do.”

Rep. Kameron Nelson (D-Sioux Falls) disagrees with discussions around the address being framed around a return to a normal budget.

“I think framing it around a return to normal budget is certainly convenient for the governor, but we also have to address that we’ve had federal funding that has been coursing through our state’s economic recovery for the last three years. With that trickling off, certainly we have to be more reasonable in expectations on what we can deliver, without a state income tax, without all of the revenue sources that make services available to the people. That changes the conversation about what we can support,” said Nelson.

The governor’s budget address will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the capitol.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.