Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Noem to deliver annual budget address Tuesday afternoon

Governor's budget address
By Mark Brim
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem will deliver the annual budget address Tuesday afternoon at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre.

The budget is projected to be a little tighter than in past years as federal pandemic relief funding has tapered off.

“It’s going to be a learning lesson, we’ve had such turnover in the legislature, there have not been legislators that were there during the ten percent reduction,” said Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton), “We received so many federal dollars and in those federal dollars they went to state, they went to local governments, and so some of those dollars the legislature had no control over, and so how those entities expended those dollars and utilized them, that was their decision to do that so we’re sitting with what we were able to do.”

Rep. Kameron Nelson (D-Sioux Falls) disagrees with discussions around the address being framed around a return to a normal budget.

“I think framing it around a return to normal budget is certainly convenient for the governor, but we also have to address that we’ve had federal funding that has been coursing through our state’s economic recovery for the last three years. With that trickling off, certainly we have to be more reasonable in expectations on what we can deliver, without a state income tax, without all of the revenue sources that make services available to the people. That changes the conversation about what we can support,” said Nelson.

The governor’s budget address will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the capitol.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police respond to bank break-in
One arrested after Sioux Falls bank burglary
Mitchell Tech logo
Mitchell Tech whistleblower files suit after termination
SDSU & USD hosting nationally televised FCS Quarterfinal games on ESPN & KSFY
Jacks & Coyotes get nationally televised playoff games on ESPN and KSFY
One person died on Saturday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Hutchinson County, five...
Single-vehicle accident near Freeman leaves teenager dead
The school principal said Buruk Mehari and his mother were two of the four victims who died in...
Middle school student, mother killed in crash

Latest News

Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Cause sought of explosion that leveled a home as police tried to serve a warrant
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) center and the team holds up the championship trophy...
NCAA President Charlie Baker calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes
Setting an alarm on your phone can help remind you to lock your car doors.
Lock It and Pocket: SFPD announces community awareness campaign
Lava’s Coffee & The Sandlot host Old Fashioned Christmas event
Lava’s Coffee & The Sandlot host Old Fashioned Christmas event