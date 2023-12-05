Noem’s budget address: ‘People, not programs’

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem gave her annual budget address at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre on Tuesday, and her proposal featured “conservative fiscal policies” with lower increases and raises than past years due to inflation.

The budget address covers the remainder of Fiscal Year 2024 and all of Fiscal Year 2025. Noem said her focus this year is on the people of South Dakota, not programs.

“My budget proposal today focuses on strengthening education, building a stronger workforce, keeping people healthy, investing in long-term infrastructure, and avoiding debt so we can preserve our low tax, low regulatory environment that we are blessed with today,” said Gov. Noem.

ARPA Funds

One of the biggest questions surrounding the budget was where the $130.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds would go. On Tuesday, Noem proposed that $10 million would go to revenue replacement, and the remaining $120.6 million would go toward water and wastewater projects, such as repairing the Lake Alvin, Lake Newell and Richmond Dams.

$7 million in one-time funds was also proposed to support IT modernization for state government platforms.

Education

Noem’s raise proposal for “The Big Three,” which includes education, state workers and healthcare providers, was 4% across the board.

State law requires that funding for education be increased at inflation or 3% annually, whichever is lower. Last year, the increase for education was 7%. While Noem is going above the requirements, she expressed disappointment that the funding was not reaching teacher salaries.

“I am working with my Secretary of Education, Dr. Graves, to bring some ideas to the legislature about how to bridge this gap. Our teachers do incredible things for our kids – and they deserve a paycheck that reflects that,” said Noem.

Additionally, $6 million was proposed for the Science of Reading program, which is meant to improve literacy among children.

Workforce and Healthcare

While Noem is increasing state employees’ wages by 4%, she also allocated funds for workforce resources, like $6 million for a Center for Quantum Information Science & Technology for students at DSU, the School of Mines, SDSU and USD to use as a resource to advance quantum computing, cybersecurity and more. $4.8 million was also allocated for equipment at tech colleges in South Dakota.

The increase in funding of 4% will apply to all healthcare providers. Noem said an “equal increase” will be applied rather than specialized funding for groups, like long-term care, because of the impact of inflation.

“This increase doesn’t pick winners and losers. Inflation is impacting all of our providers, so we should provide them all with relief,” said Noem.

Last year, the state legislature provided $11.4 million to Medicaid Expansion. This year, Noem proposed $18.3 million. She said that by 2026, the full need for Medicaid expansion will be $64 million and, “We will need to continue to address these funding issues in years to come.”

While Noem emphasized people, she also did make space for funding for state programs. Federal funds will be utilized to expand the Bright Start program for new mothers and the Jobs for America’s Graduates program that sets up high school students to graduate and find careers.

Correctional Facilities

With a new men’s prison coming to Lincoln County and a new women’s facility already underway in Rapid City, Noem proposed funding for the two correctional facilities.

Noem proposed $228 million for the men’s prison and $21 million to finish the women’s facility after running into a $27 million shortfall in the project. The rest of the funds for the women’s facility will be made up of federal funds and land & design dollars.

Legal Defense

To address the shortage of indigent legal counsel that was analyzed by a summer task force, Noem proposed a statewide indigent defense commission that would receive $1.4 million in ongoing funding, which Noem claimed could save counties a net of up to $600,000 a year.

Revenue

Noem said that the state’s revenue has exceeded expectations, as projections show $115.6 million in ongoing revenue for Fiscal Year 2025 and $208 million in one-time dollars available.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.