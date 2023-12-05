Avera Medical Minute
Pierre man charged in stabbing death

Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 23-year-old Pierre man has been charged with Second Degree Murder in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old woman at a Pierre home last week.

Charging documents indicate that Pierre police responded to a disturbance call at 9:04 p.m. on Nov. 30 at an apartment located at 325 S. Brule Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim already deceased.

The deceased has been identified as Evie Maxey of Rapid City.

David J. Shangreaux Jr. of Pierre is being held in the Hughes County Jail.

Initial court appearance is set for 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Pierre Police investigated the case with the help of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Hughes County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Court documents can be found here:

