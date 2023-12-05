Road to Frisco returns this Saturday with extended coverage from Brookings and Vermillion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Our Road to Frisco One Hour Live Pregame Show WILL be back on Saturday morning to get you ready for quarterfinal action.

We (Mark and Zach) will be based in Brookings at 9 AM on KSFY ahead of the Jackrabbits 11 o’clock game with Villanova (on ESPN) with Cooper will be down in Vermillion where the Coyotes host NDSU on ABC AT 1:30..

We’ll have plenty of interviews with the players and coaches, features, insights and FUN as this remarkable and historic season of college football in the Rushmore State rolls on.

And then I’ll run down to the Dome to do a post game show after the USD-NDSU game is over on KSFY and Zach will be back in the studio.

