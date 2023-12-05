Sioux Falls businesses who allow dogs inside are taking precautions against mystery respiratory illness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cases of an unknown respiratory illness amongst canines are increasing in the U.S. and businesses in Sioux Falls that allow dogs in their establishments are discussing what precautions they are or aren’t taking in attempts to keep pets safe and heathy.

“We saw the news of this new respiratory illness going around and we wanted to take some proactive measures rather than reactive measures”, said Owner and Head Brewer at Severance Brewing Company.

Severance Brewing Company is one of several businesses in Sioux Falls who allows dogs to join their owners inside their business and they say they have taken precautions to prevent the spread of the mystery illness. This includes the removal of their community dog bowls and have asked visitors to bring their own.

Scott goes on to say, “As a pet owner it’s up to the owner to try to make sure their pets stay safe. We really try to put it on them that if their dog is showing any symptoms those types of things, please keep them home and as you are in the brewery kind of them keep to your table and to yourself. Don’t let them mingle with the other pups and hopefully we can prevent the spread.”

Other businesses, like WoodGrain Brewing Company are taking similar precautions. Co-owner Steve Hartman released a statement that said in-part “We will continue to remain a dog friendly environment for those that wish to bring their furry companions with them...But it is up to our customers to decide what is best for them and their dog’s health and safety.”

However, not every business shares the same concern. Josiah’s Coffeehouse, Cafe and Bakery said that when visitors bring their dogs they tend to already be separated due to the size of the restaurant.

Owner, Kibbi McCormick said, “In the evenings we do a very thorough cleaning and especially like on the floors where the dogs might be. I think from a cleanliness standpoint, and also the space because we do have probably a wider space for people to sit versus some other places in town, that it gives the dogs more room to lounge out and not probably get as close as other dogs might get at the dog park or different things like that.”

Kibbi also said that if the illness continues to spread rapidly that Josiah’s will look into what measures need to be taken in order to prevent the spread of the disease. Scott from Severance Brewing Company stated that they will continue to monitor the situation and keep their website updated with any new precautions that come up.

Local veterinarians said they’re also closely monitoring the situation and that the best way to protect your dog is being up to date on vaccinations, limit contact with other dogs, isolating sick dogs and if they begin to show symptoms to take them to the vet.

Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, nasal and eye discharge and lethargy.

