Woman arrested for threatening juveniles in Vermillion

Tuesday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 22-year-old woman has been charged with terrorist threat and assault on an officer after threatening juveniles at a Vermillion bus stop.

According to the Vermillion Police Department, the report of a woman making threats to juveniles at the bus stop came in around 7:48 a.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived at the bus stop, the woman was no longer there. She was located a short time later and taken into custody.

Arianna Cournoyer was charged with terrorist threat, assault on an officer and resisting arrest. She is currently being held in the Clay County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

