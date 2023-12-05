Avera Medical Minute
Yung Gravy to perform at the Nebraska State Fair

Organizers announce first concert of ‘24 fair season
Yung Gravy to perform August 31 at the Nebraska State Fair.
Yung Gravy to perform August 31 at the Nebraska State Fair.(KSNB)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair announced its first of seven concerts as they continue its theme of ‘All Roads Lead to Fun.’

First up is Midwestern rapper and prolific Tik Tok performer Yung Gravy. He will headline a show at the State Fair, with special guest Tayler Holder on August 31.

State Fair Executive Director Jaime Parr said, “We want to have something for every musical taste. Yung Gravy has over 6 billion streams and sold more than 5 million units in his career. He has a powerful reach with younger audiences.”

Some of Gravy’s special recipes include song lyrics that can be pretty saucy.

“Gravy’s show at Nebraska State Fair will be all Gravy which may contain lyrics some will find inappropriate,” Nebraska State Fair Events and Entertainment Director Karli Schulz said. “The energy will be electric, but I don’t have any concerns about this event.”

The first announced show features a special Early Bird Pricing. Ticket prices for the show are $10 off regular price from on sale Friday, December 8 until December 22.

“We wanted to do something special for guests,” said Parr. “Saving money is always popular.”

The best way to know Gravy is to ask him.

“Who is Gravy?” he asks: “Who was Gravy before? I’m a Soundcloud rapper from the Midwest, but the gravy got a bit more refined. I took some time to perfect my craft, and now the ingredients are top-shelf, the technique is patented, it’s cooked with a little extra love; but it’s still the same, smooth Gravy, baby.”

Gravy has sold out tours in Australia and New Zealand in addition to packing venues coast-to-coast in North America with sellouts at both the Hollywood Palladium and New York’s Terminal 5. In April of this year, the artist headlined UNK’s spring concert.

Tickets go on sale December 8 at statefair.org and etix.com

More concert events at Nebraska State Fair will be announced in the coming weeks with the always popular Older Nebraskans Day concert scheduled for release before Christmas.

The 2024 Nebraska State Fair runs from August 23-September 2 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

