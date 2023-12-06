Brandon to hold public hearing to rezone Tallgrass park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some homeowners in Brandon are worried about the future of their neighborhood park. A notice was recently sent to everyone living within 300 feet of Tallgrass Park in Brandon alerting them that the Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding a public hearing on December 7th regarding a request to rezone the park from NRC (Natural Resource Conservation District) to IN (Institutional District).

“Any time there’s a proposal to change the zoning of a park like this that people so much enjoy and become integrated with our community, there’s some anxiety, we just want to make sure any changes that are brought about are certainly thoughtfully considered by the city and don’t adversely impact the uses today or future uses of the park,” said Emmett Keyser. Keyser owns a home across the street from Tallgrass Park.

Homeowner Molly Moor also lives near the park and received the notification, “When I found out about the zoning I went ahead and I looked at Brandon zoning codes to find out what the zoning would actually mean for the neighborhood, because the park is currently zoned as a Natural Resource Conservation District and so that’s land that is preserved for parks, for drainage, for flood prevention, and to protect views and to preserve natural wildlife settings. What they intend to rezone the park to is an Institutional District, that allows for city buildings, that would be any public service, public utility buildings could go on that land. A church could go on that land. There are a number of permitted uses that are much broader in scope than what’s currently permitted if this rezoning would pass.”

While residents near the park are concerned about the rezoning, Development Director for the City of Brandon Patrick Andrews insists that it’s more about Brandon following its own codes, “currently why we would want to rezone it is while the one use thing makes sense there are all sorts of other things in the zoning ordinance where Tallgrass Park does not currently comply with our zoning code. One thing is accessory buildings, Tallgrass Park has two, NRC allows for zero, so it is out of compliance there unless they get conditional use permits, none have been issued, Institutional [District] would allow those to exist legally. Another difference right now is the parking lot, NRC does not allow a parking lot in a front yard setback, if you go out there the parking lot is in the front yard setback, Institutional would allow that to exist, so it’s trying to make what currently exists there into compliance.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. December 7th at the Brandon Council Chambers. The City Council public hearing will be held at 6:00 p.m. December 18th at the Brandon Council Chambers, 308 Main Avenue.

