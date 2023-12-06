Brookings foundation treasurer arrested for embezzling $14k

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The treasurer of the Loban Memorial Foundation has been arrested for embezzling $14,000 over three years.

According to the Brookings Police Department, Loban Memorial Foundation requested their assistance to conduct a criminal investigation after an internal audit discovered an embezzlement.

After obtaining and analyzing the foundation’s bank records from 2016 to 2023, it was determined that 45-year-old Nicholas Kleven, Loban Memorial Foundation’s treasurer, had embezzled $14,000. The money was stolen between 2016 and 2019.

Kleven was arrested on December 4 for embezzlement and grand theft. He is due back in the Brookings County Court at a later date.

