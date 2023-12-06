Avera Medical Minute
A couple sunny and warm days coming up

The dry weather continues
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have some absolutely gorgeous days on tap across the region, especially for early December! Highs today will be in the 50s for most of the region with a few 60s out west! Tomorrow is looking even nicer with more 60s around the region. Much of the week ahead is looking dry, including over the weekend. It looks like we could see a system pass to our south bringing some accumulating snow southeast of our viewing area. Highs over the weekend will fall into the 30s and 40s.

We’ll have another chance of a clipper system to move through and bring a light rain/snow mix on Monday and then we’ll dry out for the middle of next week. It does look like temperatures will be cooler to start next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s before we see 40s again by the end of next week.

