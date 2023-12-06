Avera Medical Minute
Great Plains Zoo spreads holiday spirit with December events

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This holiday season, the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium are celebrating with a variety of events such as a visit from Santa at the zoo, crafts using alpaca and sheep wool, a Butterfly House bash and more.

Denise DePaolo joined Dakota News Now in-studio to discuss the events coming up.

“Heroes and Helpers” tradition continues in Sioux Falls
Southeast Tech partners with Avera for a new associate degree program
Great Plains Zoo spreads holiday spirit with December events
