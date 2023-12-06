Great Plains Zoo spreads holiday spirit with December events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This holiday season, the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium are celebrating with a variety of events such as a visit from Santa at the zoo, crafts using alpaca and sheep wool, a Butterfly House bash and more.

Denise DePaolo joined Dakota News Now in-studio to discuss the events coming up.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.