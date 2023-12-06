“Heroes and Helpers” tradition continues in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Tuesday night, 40 kids were chosen for the annual Heroes and Helpers shopping event. The kids got the opportunity to shop around with local law enforcement, getting gifts for themselves or their families.

This event is aimed to give kids a positive experience with law enforcement during the holiday season.

“Everyone looks forward to it. It’s a time to partner with the community when not a crisis situation is happening, because a lot of the time when the police are involved, something has gone wrong or there’s some type of crisis. So, this is an opportunity for us to partner with the community where everything is really awesome and really good,” said Kyle Johnson, a community resource officer.

At least 30 officers participated in the event.

