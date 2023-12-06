Indiana crashes party at Sanford Pentagon over Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Indiana Mad Ants outscored Sioux Falls in every quarter of action Tuesday night to win 142-105 on the road.

Kendall Brown led the Mad Ants with 30 points, with Jarace Walker following up right behind with 29. Oscar Tshiebwe, Ben Sheppard, and Isaiah Wong all scored double-digit points as well. Tshiebwe led Indiana with 14 total rebounds, and Wong and Elfrid Payton contributed seven assists each. Indiana shot 62.5% from the field, as well as 53% from beyond the arc.

For the Skyforce, Caleb Daniels led the team with 20 points. Justin Champagnie and Cole Swider each scored 19, with Brandon McCoy and Drew Peterson scoring 18 and 14, respectively. Champagnie led the team with nine total rebounds, with Alondes Williams leading the team in assists with seven. Sioux Falls shot 47% from the field, and only 11.5% from the three-point line.

Sioux Falls is back home Wednesday at the Sanford Pentagon, facing Grand Rapids in a 6:30 p.m. game tip-off.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.