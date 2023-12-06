Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Indiana crashes party at Sanford Pentagon over Sioux Falls

The Indiana Mad Ants outscored Sioux Falls in every quarter of action Tuesday night to win 142-105 on the road.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Indiana Mad Ants outscored Sioux Falls in every quarter of action Tuesday night to win 142-105 on the road.

Kendall Brown led the Mad Ants with 30 points, with Jarace Walker following up right behind with 29. Oscar Tshiebwe, Ben Sheppard, and Isaiah Wong all scored double-digit points as well. Tshiebwe led Indiana with 14 total rebounds, and Wong and Elfrid Payton contributed seven assists each. Indiana shot 62.5% from the field, as well as 53% from beyond the arc.

For the Skyforce, Caleb Daniels led the team with 20 points. Justin Champagnie and Cole Swider each scored 19, with Brandon McCoy and Drew Peterson scoring 18 and 14, respectively. Champagnie led the team with nine total rebounds, with Alondes Williams leading the team in assists with seven. Sioux Falls shot 47% from the field, and only 11.5% from the three-point line.

Sioux Falls is back home Wednesday at the Sanford Pentagon, facing Grand Rapids in a 6:30 p.m. game tip-off.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police respond to bank break-in
One arrested after Sioux Falls bank burglary
SHANGREAUX, DAVID JAMES
Pierre man charged in stabbing death
Mitchell Tech logo
Mitchell Tech whistleblower files suit after termination
SDSU & USD hosting nationally televised FCS Quarterfinal games on ESPN & KSFY
Jacks & Coyotes get nationally televised playoff games on ESPN and KSFY
The school principal said Buruk Mehari and his mother were two of the four victims who died in...
Middle school student, mother killed in crash

Latest News

The Indiana Mad Ants outscored Sioux Falls in every quarter of action Tuesday night to win...
Indiana crashes party at Sanford Pentagon over Sioux Falls
The Jackrabbits couldn't erase a 20-point deficit against Kent State for the comeback win.
South Dakota State’s second half comeback falls short against Kent State
Even after outshooting Sioux City 34-14, Sioux Falls falls 5-3 at home in USHL action.
Stampede can’t overcome early deficit to Sioux City
Even after outshooting Sioux City 34-14, Sioux Falls falls 5-3 at home in USHL action.
Stampede can’t overcome early deficit to Sioux City