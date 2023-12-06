Landowners file lawsuit over abandoned rail line

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last August, the Federal Surface Transportation Board decided in-favor of the state of South Dakota to abandon a rail line that’s been quiet for decades, but adjacent property owners are now taking legal action.

The former Dakota Southern Railway runs through Charles Mix and Bon Homme Counties between Tyndall and Ravinia. Attorney Meghan Largent says no one is made responsible for informing adjacent landowners that the rail is officially abandoned and by default, could become a public trial.

“Not the Federal Government, not the railroad, not the trail group. And so, the first time they usually hear what’s at stake is from a lawyer. It upsets people, understandably,” said Largent.

Over 100 years ago, the railroad, initially established as an act of Congress, created an easement through the property. A federal law prohibits returning the land to the current landowners.

“These owners who would have otherwise gotten this land back once it was abandoned, won’t and that’s why they’re entitled to compensation,” said Largent.

Should the state develop a trail, property owners may need to make changes to protect their property.

“Through getting the funds needed, if you’re now having to fence, you know, this entire ride away on both sides to keep your livestock from wandering onto the public trail,” said Largent.

So, is there any official trail group that’s established in South Dakota?

“So, the state of South Dakota is officially the trail user through the Department of Transportation,” said Largent.

The suit was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., rather than in South Dakota, to bypass a financial cap of $10,000. As for how much each property owner could receive...

“You, as the landowner, probably have a better idea than I do. Right now, it is about how much money is at stake,” said Largent.

Largent said if they don’t win the case, there is no charge. If they are successful, the fee is one-third of what is recovered.

We reached out to the South Dakota Department of Transportation to see about future plans for the trail. The request for information was forwarded to their Air, Rail, and Transport Division within their department. We’re awaiting their response.

