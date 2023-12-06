Avera Medical Minute
Local group gifts Christmas wreaths to veterans at the VA

A Sioux Falls group carried on a holiday tradition that spread cheer to local veterans with a special gift.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls group carried on a holiday tradition that spread cheer to local veterans with a special gift.

For months the women at Beadle Plaza Apartments have been putting together 150 special Christmas wreaths.

This is the 20th year the group has given the wreaths to veterans at the VA.

“Warms my heart really and it makes me happy to put my head down on the pillow every night. I mean we’re not done and we are constantly advocating for our veterans and helping them as much as we can. But it warms my heart to know that they have an option like this,” said South Dakota VFW Quartermaster Anna Arnold.

The volunteers said if they had more supplies, they could make and deliver another round of wreaths.

Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday First Alert Weather Briefing