A new roaring event added to the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The roar and rumble of the Rally are about to get louder. In the past few years, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has experienced a decline in attendance, prompting concern among Sturgis city officials. A council member suggested what they called a strategic solution to boost attendance numbers and revitalize the spirit of the yearly gathering.

On Monday, the Sturgis City Council voted to move forward with a five-year deal with American Flat Track to implement an A-M-A street racing event on the last Sunday of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“When you look at the single industry, the fastest-growing section of that has to do with racing, adventure bikes. And so what we’re looking at is marrying, alright, the Sturgis rally with what is becoming the most popular second segment of the industry,” said Sturgis City Council President Beka Zerbst.

The average age of a rally attendee typically ranges from their 50s to 70s. Zerbst says since the 75th year in 2015, the City has witnessed a decline in attendance. However, they’ve seen a noticeable rise in the number of rally-goers who aren’t bikers but attend to soak up the overall experience.

“We’re trying to kind of supplement and bring in a whole new demographic of people who enjoy motorcycle racing and then to have it on the streets of downtown Sturgis, I think is going to be a really, really exciting aspect,” said Zerbst.

The goal is to build a 6-block racetrack, starting at Sturgis’s rally point on Main Street.

“You know, we certainly haven’t wanted to do anything that will negatively impact our downtown businesses. So we’ve talked to many business owners downtown. We’ve alerted them to this is what the plan is for us to do. And I think we were going to see this be really positive,” said Zerbst.

Although there are worries that shutting down the streets for a day could negatively impact local businesses, one tattoo shop owner isn’t necessarily concerned.

“I don’t know that it would directly affect my business, especially if it’s the last day of the rally, which is kind of your discounted T-shirts and final shopping attempts. It may disrupt a little bit of that, but what would concern me more would be, say the preparation which would maybe happen on what Saturday or overnight, which wouldn’t be so bad, but Saturday, it would definitely deter from Main Street,” said Rosini Gypsy Tour Tattooing Owner Chuck Shaffer.

