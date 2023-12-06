New updates made to the 2021 Sioux Falls comprehensive housing needs assessment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The extensive study of housing needs in Sioux Falls that took place in 2021 found a significant affordability gap for households who had extremally low incomes. The Augustana Research Institute and the City of Sioux Falls said while they saw progress being made there was an increased interest being shown by the community which encouraged them to further the discussion and work to provide an update.

Dr. Suzanna Smith who serves as the Associate Vice President of Enterprise Data Analytics and Augustana Research Institute said in regards to the 2021 comprehensive housing needs assessment that the housing gaps amongst households primarily contained renters instead of homeowners. She continued to describe the hurdles individuals need to jump through to obtain a mortgage. The new update found that this is because households with a higher income are choosing to buy or rent down.

“Households in Sioux Falls with lower incomes, there’s just more limited choices,” stated Dr. Smith. “You don’t have the option of renting up that’s not affordable for you and if other people have sort of absorbed or rented those apartments that would’ve been affordable for you because they want to take advantage of the cheaper rent, that takes those apartments out of circulation, they’re not available for our lower income renters.”

The Housing Development Manager for the City of Sioux Falls, Logan Penfield, said that now there’s better chance to look at different routes that can be taken in hopes to minimize the gap and offer more housing opportunities for households who fall into low incomes.

He continued by saying, “We want to go in and find older units and work with the landowners to maybe fix those up and then with the funding they receive buy down the cost for rent for income restricted families and individuals.”

Logan also acknowledged that the housing need is constantly changing and that with this update, what renters or homeowners wanted 10 or 20 years ago looks completely different than what they want today. However due to these changes in consumers wants, it allows those with a lower income more options that those with a higher income aren’t looking to rent or buy.

When looking to the future, the study shows through 2028 there is a projected need for over 3,600 studio or one-bedroom rental units affordable for those who find themselves with a low income. Logan said this new update offers and platform to continue this discussion.

He explained that, “The community is really invested. The council, the administration is really invested. In recent years and trying to tackle the housing challenges so we’re trying to make sure we’re hitting the areas that are of highest need.”

