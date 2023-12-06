Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

No, you can’t send Christmas cards to ‘a recovering soldier’

FILE - Despite viral claims, you cannot send a Christmas card to "a recovering American soldier."
FILE - Despite viral claims, you cannot send a Christmas card to "a recovering American soldier."(MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You might have seen posts on social media saying you can send Christmas cards to “a recovering soldier,” but it turns out those cards will just get returned to you.

Posts making their way around social media during the holiday season claim that you can send cards to “A Recovering American Soldier, c/o Walter Reed Army Medical Center.”

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver any letters, postcards or packages addressed to an unnamed service member, including “a recovering solider.” This policy has been in place since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, according to the U.S. Postal Service website.

Military hospitals also do not accept mail to unnamed service members.

If you want to help a military member this holiday season, the American Red Cross offers a Holidays for Heroes program to serve military members, veterans and their families.

You can visit or contact your local American Red Cross office for more information as the program is conducted differently at each office to best serve the military members and veterans in that community.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHANGREAUX, DAVID JAMES
Pierre man charged in stabbing death
(MGN graphic)
Woman arrested for threatening juveniles in Vermillion
LYDELLE TURNER facing multiple charges for shooting 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls man sentenced for 2022 drive-by shooting
Sioux Falls Police respond to bank break-in
One arrested after Sioux Falls bank burglary
The school principal said Buruk Mehari and his mother were two of the four victims who died in...
Middle school student, mother killed in crash

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker
A man has been arrested after police found the vehicle he stole while he was burglarizing a...
Sioux Falls Police find stolen vehicle while thief is robbing nearby house
A New York Times report details “glaring vulnerabilities” in America’s air traffic controller...
Report: Aviation safety system is under strain; some air traffic controllers say ‘a deadly crash is inevitable’
FILE — President Joe Biden speaks at CS Wind, Nov. 29, 2023, in Pueblo, Colo. Biden has asked...
Biden to press Congress to pass Ukraine aid package in Wednesday speech, as US offers dire warnings
Veterans Community Project lights up the holidays
Veterans Community Project lights up the holidays