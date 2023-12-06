Avera Medical Minute
Officials warn public about jury duty phone scams

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Unified Judicial System is warning the public about a nationwide telephone scam threatening arrest for missing jury duty.

During the call, the scammer impersonates a law enforcement officer or court official and claims the victim has failed to report for jury duty. The scammer tells the victim they can avoid arrest or other repercussions by making a payment or purchasing a pre-paid card.

If someone receives such a call or email, they should not provide any personal information or payment and should hang up. South Dakota courts do not call prospective jurors and ask for money or personal identifying information over the telephone. If someone summoned for jury duty fails to appear, that person will receive correspondence by U.S. Mail, not by phone or email.

Here are some tips to avoid becoming the victim of this type of scam:

  • Always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls.
  • Never give money or personal information to someone with whom you don’t have ties and did not initiate contact.
  • Trust your instincts. If an unknown caller pressures you or says things that don’t sound right, hang up.
  • If concerns remain about the caller’s claims, verify the information with the appropriate law enforcement agency or court officials.

