O’Gorman’s Sheridan defeats Tea Area’s Werdel in marquee match
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman’s Keenan Sheridan moved up to 175 pounds for the night to take on Tea Area’s Sam Werdel, the two number-one ranked wrestlers at 165 and 175 pounds, respectively.
Sheridan scored one point on an escape, defeating Werdel 2-0 in Tuesday’s marquee match at O’Gorman’s triangular.
Here are more scores from around the region Tuesday night:
- Yankton-53, Lennox-18
- Yankton-40, SF Lincoln-36
- Yankton-58, SF Washington-24
- Tea Area-69, SF Roosevelt-9
- Tea Area-37, O’Gorman-29
- Marion/Freeman-42, Howard-27
- Marion/Freeman-42, Sioux Valley-21
- Tri-Valley-69, Howard-11
- Sioux Valley-30, Howard-29
- Tri-Valley-62, Marion/Freeman-18
- Tri-Valley-66, Sioux Valley-3
- SF Lincoln-69, Lennox 12
- SF Washington-42, Lennox 36
- SF Lincoln-58, SF Washington-21
