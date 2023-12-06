Avera Medical Minute
O’Gorman’s Sheridan defeats Tea Area’s Werdel in marquee match

Sheridan scored one point on an escape, defeating Werdel 2-0 in Tuesday’s marquee match at O’Gorman’s triangular.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman’s Keenan Sheridan moved up to 175 pounds for the night to take on Tea Area’s Sam Werdel, the two number-one ranked wrestlers at 165 and 175 pounds, respectively.

Here are more scores from around the region Tuesday night:

- Yankton-53, Lennox-18

- Yankton-40, SF Lincoln-36

- Yankton-58, SF Washington-24

- Tea Area-69, SF Roosevelt-9

- Tea Area-37, O’Gorman-29

- Marion/Freeman-42, Howard-27

- Marion/Freeman-42, Sioux Valley-21

- Tri-Valley-69, Howard-11

- Sioux Valley-30, Howard-29

- Tri-Valley-62, Marion/Freeman-18

- Tri-Valley-66, Sioux Valley-3

- SF Lincoln-69, Lennox 12

- SF Washington-42, Lennox 36

- SF Lincoln-58, SF Washington-21

