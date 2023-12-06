Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students

By Annie Andersen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Capitol Hill turned into the North Pole as Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) transformed his Washington office into a winter wonderland with the help of kindergarten students from Bel Air Elementary School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

It’s a tradition Virginia’s Senior Senator has celebrated almost every year since taking office in 2009, bringing in students from around the Commonwealth. As part of the visit, the students have milk and cookies, sing songs, and help Warner trim his holiday tree.

“The Grinch has been at Capitol Hill for most of the year in terms of some of the craziness, you know, to get into the holiday spirit, to get into the Christmas spirit, to see these young kids come in,” Warner said.

Warner gets his trees from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County, firmly believing that Virginia has the very best holiday trees. This year, however, Warner things Mt. Rogers outdid itself, boasting “this year may be the biggest and best of any year since I’ve been here.”

Congress still has a lot of work to do before the end of the year, but Warner says it’s important to take time to celebrate the season.

“You always got to stay optimistic in this job. Sometimes the last few days have been particularly tough as we try to figure out how we’re going help Ukraine or not, to see these kids come in to see the kind of joy and wonder they bring.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHANGREAUX, DAVID JAMES
Pierre man charged in stabbing death
(MGN graphic)
Woman arrested for threatening juveniles in Vermillion
LYDELLE TURNER facing multiple charges for shooting 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls man sentenced for 2022 drive-by shooting
Sioux Falls Police respond to bank break-in
One arrested after Sioux Falls bank burglary
generic graphic
Brookings foundation treasurer arrested for embezzling $14k

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department...
At tribal summit, Biden says he’s working to ‘heal the wrongs of the past’ and ‘move forward’
The South Dakota Unified Judicial System is warning the public about a nationwide telephone...
Officials warn public about jury duty phone scams
generic graphic
Brookings foundation treasurer arrested for embezzling $14k
A man has been arrested after police found the vehicle he stole while he was burglarizing a...
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office finds stolen vehicle while thief is robbing nearby house
Veterans Community Project lights up the holidays
Veterans Community Project lights up the holidays