Sioux Falls City Council approves new transit provider

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls City Council voted unanimously to approve a new transit provider, Via.

The five-year agreement to provide transit management services will start in January.

The city said all current SAM employees will receive offers to continue employment and the Via team is actively searching for a Sioux Falls-based general manager.

“Thank you to the City Councilors for helping us reimagine transit in Sioux Falls through this partnership with Via. We look forward to the innovation they will bring to our community, particularly through technology,” said Jeff Eckhoff, Director of Planning and Development Services. “Although the contract was just approved, Via has been a committed partner since they were selected, ensuring they are ready to take over operations on January 1, 2024. Their focus has been on a smooth transition for the staff at Sioux Area Metro and our riders who rely on public transit every day.”

