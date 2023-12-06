Sioux Falls opens grants for neighborhood enhancement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is now accepting applications for the 2024 Neighborhood Grant Program. The grant program provides annual funding to neighborhoods registered with the city to complete non-capital projects that enhance a neighborhood’s livability and involvement, promote a strong sense of community, and benefit the whole neighborhood.

The grant program started in 2013 and is administered by the City’s Planning and Development Services department. Thanks to a budget increase approved by the Sioux Falls City Council, the program will now have $75,000 in grants to distribute to registered neighborhoods in 2024, up from $50,000 last year.

“The Neighborhood Grant Program is immensely popular, and we have seen the program grow in the last decade,” said Diane deKoeyer, the City’s Neighborhood and Preservation Planner. “We are inspired every year by the neighbors’ collaboration, creativity, and passion for strengthening the spirit of their neighborhoods.”

The grant program is open to neighborhoods registered with the City of Sioux Falls, which now combines neighborhood associations and watch groups. Currently registered neighborhoods include All Saints, Cathedral, Downtown, East Bank, Galway Park, Garfield, McKennan Park, Oak View, Pepper Ridge, Pettigrew Heights, Terrace Park, and Tuthill Park. Although individuals, businesses, or community-based organizations are not eligible to apply for grant funds on their own, they may do so in partnership with an existing neighborhood.

The $75,000 total grant dollars will be divided among multiple neighborhoods. Grant awards can range from $500 to $13,000, depending on the applications and project needs. Projects can include but are not limited to, planting boulevard trees, children or youth programs that benefit children, community flower or vegetable gardens, identification signage or logo design, neighborhood cleanups, welcome kits, and block parties, like National Night Out events.

The city will host an informational meeting for neighborhoods on Thursday, January 11, 2024, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Downtown Library (200 North Dakota Avenue). The deadline to apply is Friday, February 2, 2024, at 5 p.m. For the selected projects, October 4 is the deadline to complete them next year.

For additional information and to apply for the grant program, visit www.siouxfalls.gov/neighborhoods.

