Sioux Falls Police find stolen vehicle while thief is robbing nearby house

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man has been arrested after police found the vehicle he stole while he was burglarizing a house a mile away.

On Tuesday night, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a stalled vehicle in the area of 246th Street and 472nd Avenue. After arriving on the scene and checking out the situation, the deputies determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Around this time, they received a call about a burglary in progress in the area. A residence had been broken into about a mile from the scene they were at. Three adult victims had arrived home when they heard a sound coming from their attached garage. Upon entering the garage, they were confronted by the suspect, 37-year-old Johnnie Lee Hawkins Jr.

Hawkins was wearing a mask and produced a handgun, both items are suspected of having been taken from the residents. Hawkins demanded the keys from the residents of the home and fled heading south.

The victims called law enforcement, who located Hawkins about a mile and a half away. Hawkins was charged with burglary in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault, attempted robbery first degree, possession of a controlled substance, and committing a felony with a firearm.

It was later determined that Hawkins had likely been involved in a pursuit in the city of Sioux Falls before these events with that same stolen vehicle. Charges are still pending for that incident.

The Sheriff’s Department and Sioux Falls Police Department are asking the public for assistance with any surveillance footage in the area from around 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on December 5. It is believed that Hawkins had spent time that day searching for another vehicle or another residence/business to burglarize before he was apprehended.

