Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Police find stolen vehicle while thief is robbing nearby house

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man has been arrested after police found the vehicle he stole while he was burglarizing a house a mile away.

On Tuesday night, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a stalled vehicle in the area of 246th Street and 472nd Avenue. After arriving on the scene and checking out the situation, the deputies determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Around this time, they received a call about a burglary in progress in the area. A residence had been broken into about a mile from the scene they were at. Three adult victims had arrived home when they heard a sound coming from their attached garage. Upon entering the garage, they were confronted by the suspect, 37-year-old Johnnie Lee Hawkins Jr.

Hawkins was wearing a mask and produced a handgun, both items are suspected of having been taken from the residents. Hawkins demanded the keys from the residents of the home and fled heading south.

The victims called law enforcement, who located Hawkins about a mile and a half away. Hawkins was charged with burglary in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault, attempted robbery first degree, possession of a controlled substance, and committing a felony with a firearm.

It was later determined that Hawkins had likely been involved in a pursuit in the city of Sioux Falls before these events with that same stolen vehicle. Charges are still pending for that incident.

The Sheriff’s Department and Sioux Falls Police Department are asking the public for assistance with any surveillance footage in the area from around 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on December 5. It is believed that Hawkins had spent time that day searching for another vehicle or another residence/business to burglarize before he was apprehended.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHANGREAUX, DAVID JAMES
Pierre man charged in stabbing death
(MGN graphic)
Woman arrested for threatening juveniles in Vermillion
LYDELLE TURNER facing multiple charges for shooting 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls man sentenced for 2022 drive-by shooting
Sioux Falls Police respond to bank break-in
One arrested after Sioux Falls bank burglary
The school principal said Buruk Mehari and his mother were two of the four victims who died in...
Middle school student, mother killed in crash

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department...
At tribal summit, Biden to sign order on funding, support Indigenous lacrosse team in 2028 Olympics
Veterans Community Project lights up the holidays
Veterans Community Project lights up the holidays
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
City of Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls opens grants for neighborhood enhancement