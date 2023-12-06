Sioux Falls restaurant hosting fundraiser to raise money for food in Gaza while also calling for a ceasefire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the conflict in Gaza plays out, people across the U.S., including here at home are calling for a permanent stop to the violence. A Sioux Falls restaurant is joining the call for a ceasefire.

Sanaa’s 8th St. Gourmet is serving a Syrian breakfast this Sunday and all the proceeds will go towards providing meals in Gaza. The owner said that a book about a girl raising money to survive left a lasting impact on her as a child and now she’s looking to help where she can with her cooking.

Chef and owner of the restaurant, Sanaa Abourezk, recalled ‘The Little Match Girl’ by Hans Christian Andersen and became emotional stating, “It was freezing, it was cold, I think it was in Europe. So she would light a match, every time she lights a match she would talk to her grandmother, she would talk to her mother. She’d light the other match. Anyway by the morning, she was cold so she kept one, they found her dead with all the matches.”

She said that this book, along with advice that her father gave her as a child set the standard for her current endeavors, a fundraiser to feed children and families in Gaza.

“Whoever comes to your home, you help. Whoever asks your help, you help. You never ask if you’re my enemy or friend or your religion or your color, you help. That’s the only way we’re going to keep our humanities,” stated Sanaa while speaking on the importance of raising money for a cause like the one in Gaza.

Sanaa posted about the fundraiser on Facebook and people like Sherry Nester who are unable to make the event are joining Sanaa’s side days in advance to make donations. Sherry said she was inspired by her grandson, whose only wish this Christmas is for those who have nothing to get the things they need to survive.

“I want people to take what this 11-year-old said, it doesn’t make any difference what color you are, what religion you are, whatever. What is happening in Gaza is ridiculous, we’ve got to have a ceasefire right now,” Sherry stated.

Sanaa said she is excited to cook the meal and hopes to have enough food for the fundraiser. She also said that if you don’t have money to donate to join her Saturday evening or Sunday morning in preparation for the breakfast.

The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m..

For more information on the event or how to donate, click here.

