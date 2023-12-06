Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SiouxFalls.Business Report: Academy Park sees development & Joe Foss building fills with businesses

Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to discuss development happening at a south-central Sioux Falls intersection and the former Joe Fos
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to discuss development happening at a south-central Sioux Falls intersection and the former Joe Foss building becoming a marketplace.

Academy Park is a 75-acre development on the southwest corner of 85th Street and Cliff Ave., adjacent to the new 70-acre Harrisburg School District’s Freshman Academy.

The concept calls for a mix of commercial uses including what we call big-box retail, which are large — sometimes national — retailers or grocery stores that need a lot of space.

The appeal of the site is much like that of nearby 85th and Minnesota, where there’s a growing amount of traffic, and here, there’s also the benefit of the new school.

These major developments take time. The hope is to maybe have some deals secured in the next couple years, but it could be three to five years before you see dirt moving here.

Transitioning to the heart of the city, the owner of the former Joe Foss school building is breathing new life into the historic space.

The former Joe Foss building is turning into a marketplace for an eclectic mix of local businesses.

The vision ultimately is to create an international lineup of tenants for the property known as Global Square, and for now, they have a range of uses.

The building on N. Cliff Ave. is home to everything from South Dakota Aerial & Arts to clothing and music businesses, a photography studio and even a small church.

These are small spaces, nothing larger than 2,000 square feet, so they’re a nice fit for newer or local businesses looking to get started or draw off the other activity in the building.

The owner moved to Sioux Falls from Afghanistan 12 years ago and said he didn’t want to see the building turned into apartments. He’d like to see more variety of shops, including a barber shop, and at least one space can have patio access, so it could be a good food and beverage option.

To stay up to date with the latest local business headlines, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police respond to bank break-in
One arrested after Sioux Falls bank burglary
Mitchell Tech logo
Mitchell Tech whistleblower files suit after termination
SHANGREAUX, DAVID JAMES
Pierre man charged in stabbing death
SDSU & USD hosting nationally televised FCS Quarterfinal games on ESPN & KSFY
Jacks & Coyotes get nationally televised playoff games on ESPN and KSFY
The school principal said Buruk Mehari and his mother were two of the four victims who died in...
Middle school student, mother killed in crash

Latest News

Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday First Alert Weather Briefing
Each winter, Siouxland Libraries invites Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County residents of all...
Buzzing for Books: Winter Reading Program & top reads with Siouxland Libraries
Lock It and Pocket: SFPD announces community awareness campaign
Lock It and Pocket: SFPD announces community awareness campaign