SiouxFalls.Business Report: Academy Park sees development & Joe Foss building fills with businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to discuss development happening at a south-central Sioux Falls intersection and the former Joe Foss building becoming a marketplace.

Academy Park is a 75-acre development on the southwest corner of 85th Street and Cliff Ave., adjacent to the new 70-acre Harrisburg School District’s Freshman Academy.

The concept calls for a mix of commercial uses including what we call big-box retail, which are large — sometimes national — retailers or grocery stores that need a lot of space.

The appeal of the site is much like that of nearby 85th and Minnesota, where there’s a growing amount of traffic, and here, there’s also the benefit of the new school.

These major developments take time. The hope is to maybe have some deals secured in the next couple years, but it could be three to five years before you see dirt moving here.

Transitioning to the heart of the city, the owner of the former Joe Foss school building is breathing new life into the historic space.

The former Joe Foss building is turning into a marketplace for an eclectic mix of local businesses.

The vision ultimately is to create an international lineup of tenants for the property known as Global Square, and for now, they have a range of uses.

The building on N. Cliff Ave. is home to everything from South Dakota Aerial & Arts to clothing and music businesses, a photography studio and even a small church.

These are small spaces, nothing larger than 2,000 square feet, so they’re a nice fit for newer or local businesses looking to get started or draw off the other activity in the building.

The owner moved to Sioux Falls from Afghanistan 12 years ago and said he didn’t want to see the building turned into apartments. He’d like to see more variety of shops, including a barber shop, and at least one space can have patio access, so it could be a good food and beverage option.

