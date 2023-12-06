Someone You Should Know: An inspiration to young athletes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gary Hall Jr. was a world-class athlete.

“I was an Olympic swimmer. I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, and I used the platform to build a network within diabetes research and advocacy,” said Hall.

He was 24 years old when he got that diagnosis, and he thought his swimming days were over.

“I was told by two doctors that was impossible to compete at the Olympic games with Type 1 diabetes, that I needed to give up that dream,” said Hall.

Hall didn’t listen. He would go on to swim in the 2000 and 2004 Olympic games, winning five gold medals.

“I became the first person with Type 1 diabetes to compete in the Olympic games and broaden the horizons of what doctors could think is possible with this disease, and in the process, inspired a lot of kids. That’s been more rewarding than the gold medal itself,” said Hall.

That made him someone Sanford Health wanted to get ahold of after their initiative to cure Juvenile Type 1 diabetes.

“I got a phone call one day from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. I picked up the phone, and they said this is Sanford Health and we’ve got an interest in diabetes research, and would you stop by,” said Hall.

“He’s been a tremendous advocate for what we’ve done at Sanford Health. Type 1 diabetes is the most prevalent, or most well-known disease that affects children. Research at Sanford has always been about children and how we can create treatments and cures,” said Dr. David Pearce.

Now, Hall visits Sanford a few times a year from his home in California to see firsthand how things are going. He hopes to see a breakthrough made, similar to what he did.

“To defy the odds and the skeptics, that was a cherry on top,” said Hall.

