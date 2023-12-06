South Dakota, North Dakota State set for rematch in FCS Playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes are getting ready for a rematch against North Dakota State, coming off a victory over Sacramento State last week.

The number three-seed Coyotes went up to Fargo earlier this year and won that game against the Bison 24-19.

Head Coach Bob Nielson said his team did benefit from some big plays up in that game earlier this year. But he said if they can keep the Bison offense at bay for as much as they can, those big plays could be keys.

“Defensively, making them work hard for yards that they get. Offensively, seeing if we can’t find a play or two during the course of the game that we can pick up some chunk yards on,” Nielson said.

North Dakota State brings plenty of postseason experience into Saturday’s game; they’ve made it to the quarterfinals 14 times in a row. Saturday’s game will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. in the DakotaDome. That game can be viewed on KSFY.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.