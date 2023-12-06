South Dakota State, Villanova meet for third time in FCS Playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Up north in Brookings, South Dakota State and Villanova will be facing off for the third time in the FCS Playoffs. The Jackrabbits have won the previous two matchups -- a 10 to seven win in Brookings back in 2016, and a 35 to 21 win in 2021.

Head Coach Jimmy Rogers said that 2021 matchup against the Wildcats is something to look at a bit when preparing this week. But he says even if Villanova has many of the same players on the roster from that last tangle, the situation is still unique and they need to be ready for anything they throw at them.

“It’s been some time. We’re different, surely they’re slightly different. They’re a well coached football team that will come out and execute. Weather an issue, there’s not going to be an issue. This team is going to be on edge and get ready to play our best football, because we have to. This team is really good,” Rogers said.

Eight-seeded Villanova knocked off Youngstown State last week to make it to the quarterfinals. Saturday’s game is slated to kickoff at 11:00 a.m., and will be televised on ESPN.

