Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota State’s second half comeback falls short against Kent State

The Jackrabbits couldn't erase a 20-point deficit against Kent State for the comeback win.
The Jackrabbits couldn't erase a 20-point deficit against Kent State for the comeback win.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer and Andrew Pedersen
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State cut into a 20-point deficit and whittled the margin down to two in the second half, but Kent State pulled away late to earn an 82-73 victory over the Jackrabbits in Frost Arena on Tuesday.  

The game featured a one-possession margin through the first nine minutes before Kent State’s offense started to click. The Golden Flashes went on two separate double-digit runs, going up by as many as 20, and eventually went into halftime with a 41-27 advantage.  

SDSU opened the second half with a Nate Barnhart 3-pointer to give the Jackrabbits momentum. A William Kyle III dunk cut the score to 47-43 at the 11:02 mark, but he was called for a technical foul after the play.  

The Jackrabbits cut the Flashes lead to 49-47 following a pair of Matthew Mors free throws and another dunk by Kyle III with less than 10 minutes to play. However, Kent State’s Reggie Bass was fouled on a 3-point attempt on the Flashes’ next possession and he hit all three of his opportunities at the charity stripe.  

SDSU again got the margin back to a single possession when Kalen Garry hit a 3-pointer with 6:16 on the clock to make it 54-51. Julian Sullinger connected on a 3-pointer Kent State’s next time up. From there, the Jackrabbits were never able to get the score within five again. 

Kent State used a 50% shooting clip from both the field and long range in the first half to get out to the double-digit edge. The Jackrabbits, which shot just 33% in the opening 20 minutes, followed that in the second half to go 15-for-29 (51.7%) from the floor. Both teams finished the night under 44% from the field with Kent State hitting 10 3-pointers to SDSU’s eight.  

The Golden Flashes were strong at the free throw line going 22 of 24 (91.7%). The Jacks finished 13 of 19 (68.4%) at the charity stripe.  Kent State improved to 6-3 overall while South Dakota State dropped to 4-5.

South Dakota State travels to Wichita, Kan., to play Wichita State on Saturday, Dec. 9. The Jackrabbits and Shockers are scheduled to tipoff at INTRUST Bank Arena at 6 p.m.

Recap courtesy of SDSU Athletic Communications.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police respond to bank break-in
One arrested after Sioux Falls bank burglary
SHANGREAUX, DAVID JAMES
Pierre man charged in stabbing death
Mitchell Tech logo
Mitchell Tech whistleblower files suit after termination
SDSU & USD hosting nationally televised FCS Quarterfinal games on ESPN & KSFY
Jacks & Coyotes get nationally televised playoff games on ESPN and KSFY
The school principal said Buruk Mehari and his mother were two of the four victims who died in...
Middle school student, mother killed in crash

Latest News

The Indiana Mad Ants outscored Sioux Falls in every quarter of action Tuesday night to win...
Indiana crashes party at Sanford Pentagon over Sioux Falls
The Indiana Mad Ants outscored Sioux Falls in every quarter of action Tuesday night to win...
Indiana crashes party at Sanford Pentagon over Sioux Falls
Even after outshooting Sioux City 34-14, Sioux Falls falls 5-3 at home in USHL action.
Stampede can’t overcome early deficit to Sioux City
Even after outshooting Sioux City 34-14, Sioux Falls falls 5-3 at home in USHL action.
Stampede can’t overcome early deficit to Sioux City