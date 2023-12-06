South Dakota State’s second half comeback falls short against Kent State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State cut into a 20-point deficit and whittled the margin down to two in the second half, but Kent State pulled away late to earn an 82-73 victory over the Jackrabbits in Frost Arena on Tuesday.

The game featured a one-possession margin through the first nine minutes before Kent State’s offense started to click. The Golden Flashes went on two separate double-digit runs, going up by as many as 20, and eventually went into halftime with a 41-27 advantage.

SDSU opened the second half with a Nate Barnhart 3-pointer to give the Jackrabbits momentum. A William Kyle III dunk cut the score to 47-43 at the 11:02 mark, but he was called for a technical foul after the play.

The Jackrabbits cut the Flashes lead to 49-47 following a pair of Matthew Mors free throws and another dunk by Kyle III with less than 10 minutes to play. However, Kent State’s Reggie Bass was fouled on a 3-point attempt on the Flashes’ next possession and he hit all three of his opportunities at the charity stripe.

SDSU again got the margin back to a single possession when Kalen Garry hit a 3-pointer with 6:16 on the clock to make it 54-51. Julian Sullinger connected on a 3-pointer Kent State’s next time up. From there, the Jackrabbits were never able to get the score within five again.

Kent State used a 50% shooting clip from both the field and long range in the first half to get out to the double-digit edge. The Jackrabbits, which shot just 33% in the opening 20 minutes, followed that in the second half to go 15-for-29 (51.7%) from the floor. Both teams finished the night under 44% from the field with Kent State hitting 10 3-pointers to SDSU’s eight.

The Golden Flashes were strong at the free throw line going 22 of 24 (91.7%). The Jacks finished 13 of 19 (68.4%) at the charity stripe. Kent State improved to 6-3 overall while South Dakota State dropped to 4-5.

South Dakota State travels to Wichita, Kan., to play Wichita State on Saturday, Dec. 9. The Jackrabbits and Shockers are scheduled to tipoff at INTRUST Bank Arena at 6 p.m.

