Southeast Tech partners with Avera for a new associate degree program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Southeast Technical College is launching a new partnership with Avera on a Behavioral and Mental Health Associate Degree program.

This two-year program will explore topics in human development and therapeutic communication to provide care to individuals suffering from mental health or substance abuse issues at a time when technicians in the mental health field are in high demand.

“Several community partners, as well as Southeast Tech, came together. They were able to identify that there was a need in the behavioral health workforce here in South Dakota and those partners, including Avera Behavioral Health, were able to really bring this project and this program to life,” said Tracy Bird, the program’s director and instructor.

There are several scholarship opportunities available for any student who is interested in the new program as well.

