Stampede can’t overcome early deficit to Sioux City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even after outshooting Sioux City 34-14, Sioux Falls falls 5-3 at home in USHL action.

Sioux City opened the scoring in the final minute of the first period, as Colin Kessler poked the puck past Michael Chambre for his third goal of the year. Sioux City would go on to score two more goals in the second period, with Ethan Gardula adding his sixth goal of the year and Ty Hanson netting his fourth on a power play.

Sioux Falls would finally respond after going down three goals, with John McNelis netting his seventh goal of the year. Tyler Borgula would also score his seventh goal of the year in the third period. The Musketeers’ Giacomo Martino though would stop that momentum midway through the period with his fourth goal on the season.

The Stampede would mount one more attempt at a comeback when Gennadi Chaly would score his seventh goal of the year with less than seven minutes to play. Sioux City’s Max Strand would net an empty-goal score to put the game away.

