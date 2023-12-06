Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Two-vehicle crash in Davison Co. leaves one dead

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVISON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday morning near Mt. Vernon and left one person dead.

According to the Department of Public Safety, around 10:50 a.m., a 2014 Caterpillar highway maintainer was driving north on 397th Avenue, two miles south of Mt. Vernon, and a 2011 Crysler was traveling south on 397th Avenue at the I-90 overpass.

The driver of the Caterpillar was drifting into the ditch but overcorrected and crossed the center line, colliding with the Chrysler.

The 24-year-old male driver of the Chrysler was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Caterpillar was not injured.

Names of those involved have not been released pending family notification.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHANGREAUX, DAVID JAMES
Pierre man charged in stabbing death
(MGN graphic)
Woman arrested for threatening juveniles in Vermillion
LYDELLE TURNER facing multiple charges for shooting 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls man sentenced for 2022 drive-by shooting
Sioux Falls Police respond to bank break-in
One arrested after Sioux Falls bank burglary
generic graphic
Brookings foundation treasurer arrested for embezzling $14k

Latest News

A man has been arrested after police found the vehicle he stole while he was burglarizing a...
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office finds stolen vehicle while thief is robbing nearby house
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department...
At tribal summit, Biden says he’s working to ‘heal the wrongs of the past’ and ‘move forward’
The South Dakota Unified Judicial System is warning the public about a nationwide telephone...
Officials warn public about jury duty phone scams
generic graphic
Brookings foundation treasurer arrested for embezzling $14k