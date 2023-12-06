Two-vehicle crash in Davison Co. leaves one dead

DAVISON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday morning near Mt. Vernon and left one person dead.

According to the Department of Public Safety, around 10:50 a.m., a 2014 Caterpillar highway maintainer was driving north on 397th Avenue, two miles south of Mt. Vernon, and a 2011 Crysler was traveling south on 397th Avenue at the I-90 overpass.

The driver of the Caterpillar was drifting into the ditch but overcorrected and crossed the center line, colliding with the Chrysler.

The 24-year-old male driver of the Chrysler was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Caterpillar was not injured.

Names of those involved have not been released pending family notification.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.