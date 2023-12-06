Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Veterans Community Project lights up the holidays

Veterans Community Project lights up the holidays
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Veterans Community Project is getting into the holiday spirit as red, white and blue lights now decorate all of the houses in the village.

“What I take away from tonight, is just how people, complete strangers, can give their hears... ...that I really appreciate,” said veteran Mike Rost.

Tuesday night was the first time the village had done this kind of lighting ceremony. The two-acre property in northwest Sioux Falls is a specialized community of 25 tiny homes specifically for veterans.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHANGREAUX, DAVID JAMES
Pierre man charged in stabbing death
(MGN graphic)
Woman arrested for threatening juveniles in Vermillion
LYDELLE TURNER facing multiple charges for shooting 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls man sentenced for 2022 drive-by shooting
Sioux Falls Police respond to bank break-in
One arrested after Sioux Falls bank burglary
The school principal said Buruk Mehari and his mother were two of the four victims who died in...
Middle school student, mother killed in crash

Latest News

A man has been arrested after police found the vehicle he stole while he was burglarizing a...
Sioux Falls Police find stolen vehicle while thief is robbing nearby house
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
City of Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls opens grants for neighborhood enhancement
“Heroes and Helpers” tradition continues in Sioux Falls