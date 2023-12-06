Washington State escapes Brookings in close win over South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State women’s basketball team came out on the losing end of a hard-fought 69-65 battle with No. 21 Washington State Tuesday night at Frost Arena. Although the Jacks never led, they stayed within striking distance of the Cougars for the entirety of the contest.

The loss snaps the Jacks’ 16-game home win streak that dated back to November of last season. Washington State, the defending Pac-12 tournament champs, improves to 10-1 on the season while South Dakota State drops to 4-3.

SDSU trailed by 10 at the 8:35 mark of the fourth quarter but put together a nine-point run to cut the deficit to just one with 5:06 to play. The Jacks hung with the Cougars the rest of the way but couldn’t quite pull off the upset.

Paige Meyer put up a season-best 23 points - two shy of her career high - to lead all players. 12 of those points came in the fourth quarter. The junior went 7-for-15 from the floor and was a perfect 9-for-9 from the charity stripe. She also contributed three rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.

Brooklyn Meyer added 16 points (12 in the second half) to go with seven rebounds and two assists. Madison Mathiowetz tallied 12 points (4-for-8), five rebounds and a steal.

The Jackrabbits shot 40 percent from the floor and were 17-of-21 from the free throw line. They committed 18 turnovers that resulted in 16 points for the Cougars.

Washington State had four players in double figures, led by 18 points from Astera Tuhina and 15 from Bella Murekatete. The Cougars shot 42 percent from the floor and went 17-for-24 from the free throw line.

South Dakota State goes on the road to take on Northern Iowa Saturday afternoon in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Recap courtesy of SDSU Athletic Communications.

