Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Avera Medical Minute: Managing, enjoying a diabetes-friendly holiday season

Year-end holidays do not need to be the end of maintaining a diabetes-friendly diet too. In this Avera Medical Minute, Morgan Willard explains how you can make
By Sam Wright
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Year-end holidays do not need to be the end of maintaining a diabetes-friendly diet too. Making your holiday meals diabetes-friendly can also still be realistic according to Avera Registered Dietitian Morgan Willard. Her two biggest factors include portion control and planning. “For those who want to have a little bit of everything, a good tactic would be to take as few spoonfuls of each starchy carb dish available,” Willard said.

Incorporating vegetables as appetizers can help take the edge off of overindulging. Limit the liquid-form sugars until you are ready for the sweet treat you are looking for. Seeking out beverages that are low or sugar-free options and whole grain products can positively contribute to diabetes-friendly meals. Willard also says to avoid skipping meals to have that one “big” meal. Doing so could lead to overeating and a blood sugar rollercoaster that will be harder to get under control.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
generic graphic
Brookings foundation treasurer arrested for embezzling $14k
A man has been arrested after police found the vehicle he stole while he was burglarizing a...
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office finds stolen vehicle while thief is robbing nearby house
Landowners file lawsuit over abandoned rail line
Landowners file lawsuit over abandoned rail line
Two-vehicle crash in Davison Co. leaves one dead

Latest News

Year-end holidays do not need to be the end of maintaining a diabetes-friendly diet too. In...
Avera Medical Minute: Managing, enjoying a diabetes-friendly holiday season
An early Thursday morning fire in Lennox has left one family with burns and injuries — and...
Lennox family loses house in Thursday morning fire
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday First Alert Weather Briefing
Leaders, residents discuss threats to Big Sioux River
Leaders, residents discuss threats to Big Sioux River