Avera Medical Minute: Managing, enjoying a diabetes-friendly holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Year-end holidays do not need to be the end of maintaining a diabetes-friendly diet too. Making your holiday meals diabetes-friendly can also still be realistic according to Avera Registered Dietitian Morgan Willard. Her two biggest factors include portion control and planning. “For those who want to have a little bit of everything, a good tactic would be to take as few spoonfuls of each starchy carb dish available,” Willard said.

Incorporating vegetables as appetizers can help take the edge off of overindulging. Limit the liquid-form sugars until you are ready for the sweet treat you are looking for. Seeking out beverages that are low or sugar-free options and whole grain products can positively contribute to diabetes-friendly meals. Willard also says to avoid skipping meals to have that one “big” meal. Doing so could lead to overeating and a blood sugar rollercoaster that will be harder to get under control.

