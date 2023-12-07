Avera Medical Minute
Community invited to Chanukah celebration and Menorah lighting at Empire Mall

By Mark Brim
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Sunday is the eighth annual Chanukah celebration and Menorah lighting at the Empire Mall. The annual celebration is open to the wider Sioux Falls community.

“The entire community is welcome to participate in the Chanukah celebration and Menorah lighting and we really love it when our friends and neighbors from the broader community participate and join in the celebration. It’s really meaningful,” said Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz, “there will be a beautiful public event at the Empire Mall on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The community is invited, friends and family, it’ll be a really enjoyable time, with holiday foods and delicacies, latkes, donuts, and a special performance by the Sioux Falls Fire Department; a gelt drop, dropping down from their ladder a tremendous amount of Chanukah treats.”

“When people come together and celebrate the holidays as a community, as friends and family, that’s a very meaningful thing, and it’s very beautiful, and we have always felt comfortable in Sioux Falls, to be able to celebrate, be Jewish, proudly and out in the open, it’s so meaningful,” said Alperowitz.

The eighth annual Chanukah celebration and Menorah lighting is Sunday, December 10th at 3:30 at the Empire Mall. The event is free and open to the public. More information can be found at JewishSD.org.

