Concordia sweeps Mount Marty in GPAC Wednesday action
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Concordia took both the women’s and men’s game Wednesday night at Yankton over Mount Marty.
In the women’s game, Concordia won 77-57 after extending their halftime lead over the Lancers. In the men’s game, the Bulldogs got out to a big and early lead over Mount Marty and never gave it back, winning 82-54.
Click the video player above to view highlights from Wednesday night’s games.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.