Concordia sweeps Mount Marty in GPAC Wednesday action

Concordia took both the women's and men's game Wednesday night at Yankton over Mount Marty.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Concordia took both the women’s and men’s game Wednesday night at Yankton over Mount Marty.

In the women’s game, Concordia won 77-57 after extending their halftime lead over the Lancers. In the men’s game, the Bulldogs got out to a big and early lead over Mount Marty and never gave it back, winning 82-54.

Click the video player above to view highlights from Wednesday night’s games.

Latest News

Concordia took both the women's and men's game Wednesday night at Yankton over Mount Marty.
Concordia sweeps Mount Marty in GPAC Wednesday action
