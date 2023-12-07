Concordia sweeps Mount Marty in GPAC Wednesday action

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Concordia took both the women’s and men’s game Wednesday night at Yankton over Mount Marty.

In the women’s game, Concordia won 77-57 after extending their halftime lead over the Lancers. In the men’s game, the Bulldogs got out to a big and early lead over Mount Marty and never gave it back, winning 82-54.

Click the video player above to view highlights from Wednesday night’s games.

