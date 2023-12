Dakota News Now to air annual Holiday Choir Special

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The holidays are right around the corner.

Once again, Dakota News Now will present its Holiday Choir Special.

The half-hour program will feature performances by choirs from across the region.

This year’s program includes performances by the University of Sioux Falls Madrigal, Lincoln High School, O’Gorman High School, Whittier Middle School, Mitchell Area Children’s Choirs and Geoff Gunderson Guitar Program of Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now is re-airing many of our past productions.

A schedule is below:

KSFY

Date Time Episode December 8 3:00 p.m. 2014 December 8 3:30 p.m. 2015 December 9 4:00 a.m. 2016 December 9 4:30 a.m. 2017 December 9 4:30 p.m. 2018 December 10 4:00 a.m. 2019 December 15 3:00 p.m. 2020 December 15 3:30 p.m. 2021 December 16 4:00 a.m. 2022 December 16 4:30 a.m. 2014 December 17 4:00 a.m. 2015 December 17 12:00 p.m. 2016 December 17 12:30 p.m. 2017 December 17 1:00 p.m. 2018 December 17 1:30 p.m. 2019 December 17 4:30 p.m. 2020 December 22 3:00 p.m. 2023 December 22 3:30 p.m. 2014 December 23 4:00 a.m. 2015 December 23 4:30 a.m. 2023 December 24 4:00 a.m. 2023 December 24 12:30 p.m. 2017 December 24 1:00 p.m. 2018 December 24 1:30 p.m. 2019 December 24 2:00 p.m. 2020 December 24 2:30 p.m. 2021 December 24 3:00 p.m. 2022 December 24 3:30 p.m. 2023 December 25 6:00 a.m. 2023 December 25 6:30 a.m. 2022 December 25 11:00 a.m. 2021

KDLT

Date Time Episode December 9 4:30 a.m. 2021 December 9 5:00 a.m. 2022 December 9 5:30 a.m. 2014 December 10 4:30 a.m. 2015 December 10 5:00 a.m. 2016 December 10 5:30 a.m. 2017 December 16 4:30 a.m. 2018 December 16 5:30 a.m. 2019 December 17 4:30 a.m. 2020 December 17 5:00 a.m. 2021 December 17 12:30 p.m. 2014 December 17 2:30 p.m. 2015 December 17 11:30 p.m. 2022 December 23 4:30 a.m. 2023 December 23 5:00 a.m. 2014 December 23 5:30 a.m. 2015 December 24 4:30 a.m. 2023 December 24 5:00 a.m. 2014 December 24 5:30 a.m. 2015 December 24 12:00 p.m. 2016 December 24 12:30 p.m. 2017 December 24 1:00 p.m. 2018 December 24 1:30 p.m. 2019 December 24 2:00 p.m. 2020 December 24 2:30 p.m. 2021 December 24 3:00 p.m. 2022 December 24 3:30 p.m. 2023 December 25 6:00 a.m. 2023 December 25 6:30 a.m. 2021

CW Sioux Falls

Date Time Episode December 6 12:30 p.m. 2014 December 6 1:00 p.m. 2015 December 6 1:30 p.m. 2016 December 6 2:00 p.m. 2017 December 6 2:30 p.m. 2018 December 6 3:00 p.m. 2019 December 6 3:30 p.m. 2020 December 7 12:30 p.m. 2021 December 7 1:00 p.m. 2022 December 7 1:30 p.m. 2014 December 7 2:00 p.m. 2015 December 7 2:30 p.m. 2016 December 7 3:00 p.m. 2017 December 7 3:30 p.m. 2018 December 8 12:30 p.m. 2019 December 8 1:00 p.m. 2020 December 8 1:30 p.m. 2021 December 8 2:00 p.m. 2022 December 8 2:30 p.m. 2014 December 8 3:00 p.m. 2015 December 8 3:30 p.m. 2016 December 9 4:00 a.m. 2017 December 9 4:30 a.m. 2018 December 9 5:00 a.m. 2019 December 9 5:30 a.m. 2020 December 9 2:00 p.m. 2021 December 9 2:30 p.m. 2022 December 9 3:00 p.m. 2014 December 9 3:30 p.m. 2015 December 10 4:00 a.m. 2016 December 10 4:30 a.m. 2017 December 10 5:00 a.m. 2018 December 10 5:30 a.m. 2019 December 10 6:00 a.m. 2020 December 10 6:30 a.m. 2021 December 10 10:30 a.m. 2022 December 10 2:00 p.m. 2014 December 10 2:30 p.m. 2014 December 10 3:00 p.m. 2015 December 10 3:30 p.m. 2016 December 11 12:30 p.m. 2017 December 11 1:00 p.m. 2018 December 11 1:30 p.m. 2019 December 11 2:00 p.m. 2020 December 11 2:30 p.m. 2021 December 11 3:00 p.m. 2022 December 11 3:30 p.m. 2014 December 12 12:30 p.m. 2015 December 12 1:00 p.m. 2016 December 12 1:30 p.m. 2017 December 12 2:00 p.m. 2018 December 12 2:30 p.m. 2019 December 12 3:00 p.m. 2020 December 12 3:30 p.m. 2021 December 13 12:30 p.m. 2022 December 13 1:00 p.m. 2014 December 13 1:30 p.m. 2015 December 13 2:00 p.m. 2016 December 13 2:30 p.m. 2017 December 13 3:00 p.m. 2018 December 13 3:30 p.m. 2019 December 14 12:30 p.m. 2020 December 14 1:00 p.m. 2021 December 14 1:30 p.m. 2022 December 14 2:00 p.m. 2014 December 14 2:30 p.m. 2015 December 14 3:00 p.m. 2016 December 14 3:30 p.m. 2017 December 15 12:30 p.m. 2018 December 15 1:00 p.m. 2019 December 15 1:30 p.m. 2020 December 15 2:00 p.m. 2021 December 15 2:30 p.m. 2022 December 15 3:00 p.m. 2014 December 15 3:30 p.m. 2015 December 16 4:00 a.m. 2016 December 16 4:30 a.m. 2017 December 16 5:00 a.m. 2018 December 16 5:30 a.m. 2019 December 16 2:00 p.m. 2020 December 16 2:30 p.m. 2021 December 16 3:00 p.m. 2022 December 16 3:30 p.m. 2014 December 17 4:00 a.m. 2015 December 17 4:30 a.m. 2016 December 17 5:00 a.m. 2017 December 17 5:30 a.m. 2018 December 17 6:00 a.m. 2019 December 17 6:30 a.m. 2020 December 17 10:30 a.m. 2021 December 17 2:00 p.m. 2022 December 17 2:30 p.m. 2014 December 17 3:00 p.m. 2015 December 17 3:30 p.m. 2016 December 18 12:30 p.m. 2017 December 18 1:00 p.m. 2018 December 18 1:30 p.m. 2019 December 18 2:00 p.m. 2020 December 18 2:30 p.m. 2021 December 18 3:00 p.m. 2022 December 18 3:30 p.m. 2014 December 19 12:30 p.m. 2015 December 19 1:00 p.m. 2016 December 19 1:30 p.m. 2017 December 19 2:00 p.m. 2018 December 19 2:30 p.m. 2019 December 19 3:00 p.m. 2020 December 19 3:30 p.m. 2021 December 20 12:30 p.m. 2023 December 20 1:00 p.m. 2014 December 20 1:30 p.m. 2015 December 20 2:00 p.m. 2023 December 20 2:30 p.m. 2016 December 20 3:00 p.m. 2017 December 20 3:30 p.m. 2023 December 21 12:30 p.m. 2018 December 21 1:00 p.m. 2023 December 21 1:30 p.m. 2019 December 21 2:00 p.m. 2020 December 21 2:30 p.m. 2023 December 21 3:00 p.m. 2021 December 21 3:30 p.m. 2023 December 22 12:30 p.m. 2022 December 22 1:00 p.m. 2023 December 22 1:30 p.m. 2023 December 22 2:00 p.m. 2014 December 22 2:30 p.m. 2023 December 22 3:00 p.m. 2015 December 22 3:30 p.m. 2016 December 23 4:00 a.m. 2023 December 23 4:30 a.m. 2017 December 23 5:00 a.m. 2023 December 23 5:30 a.m. 2018 December 23 2:00 p.m. 2019 December 23 2:30 p.m. 2023 December 23 3:00 p.m. 2020 December 23 3:30 p.m. 2023 December 24 4:00 a.m. 2021 December 24 4:30 a.m. 2022 December 24 5:00 a.m. 2023 December 24 5:30 a.m. 2023 December 24 6:00 a.m. 2023 December 24 6:30 a.m. 2014 December 24 10:30 a.m. 2015 December 24 2:00 p.m. 2023 December 24 2:30 p.m. 2016 December 24 3:00 p.m. 2023 December 24 3:30 p.m. 2017

FOX Sioux Falls

Date Time Episode December 6 1:00 p.m. 2022 December 6 1:30 p.m. 2014 December 6 2:00 p.m. 2015 December 6 2:30 p.m. 2016 December 7 1:00 p.m. 2017 December 7 1:30 p.m. 2018 December 7 2:00 p.m. 2019 December 7 2:30 p.m. 2020 December 8 1:00 p.m. 2021 December 8 1:30 p.m. 2022 December 8 2:00 p.m. 2014 December 8 2:30 p.m. 2015 December 9 4:00 a.m. 2016 December 9 4:30 a.m. 2017 December 9 3:00 p.m. 2018 December 9 3:30 p.m. 2019 December 10 4:00 a.m. 2020 December 10 4:30 a.m. 2021 December 10 5:00 a.m. 2022 December 10 6:30 a.m. 2014 December 10 12:00 p.m. 2015 December 10 12:30 p.m. 2016 December 10 3:30 p.m. 2017 December 11 1:00 p.m. 2018 December 11 1:30 p.m. 2019 December 11 2:00 p.m. 2020 December 11 2:30 p.m. 2021 December 12 1:00 p.m. 2022 December 12 1:30 p.m. 2014 December 12 2:00 p.m. 2015 December 12 2:30 p.m. 2016 December 13 1:00 p.m. 2017 December 13 1:30 p.m. 2018 December 13 2:00 p.m. 2019 December 13 2:30 p.m. 2020 December 14 1:00 p.m. 2021 December 14 1:30 p.m. 2022 December 14 2:00 p.m. 2014 December 14 2:30 p.m. 2015 December 15 1:00 p.m. 2016 December 15 1:30 p.m. 2017 December 15 2:00 p.m. 2018 December 15 2:30 p.m. 2019 December 16 4:00 a.m. 2020 December 16 4:30 a.m. 2021 December 16 3:00 p.m. 2022 December 16 3:30 p.m. 2014 December 16 4:00 p.m. 2015 December 16 4:30 p.m, 2016 December 16 6:00 p.m. 2017 December 17 4:00 a.m. 2020 December 17 4:30 a.m. 2021 December 17 5:00 a.m. 2022 December 17 6:30 a.m. 2014 December 17 2:30 p.m. 2015 December 17 3:00 p.m. 2016 December 17 3:30 p.m. 2017 December 18 1:00 p.m. 2018 December 18 1:30 p.m. 2019 December 18 2:00 p.m. 2020 December 18 2:30 p.m. 2021 December 19 1:00 p.m. 2022 December 19 1:30 p.m. 2014 December 19 2:00 p.m. 2014 December 19 2:30 p.m. 2015 December 20 1:00 p.m. 2023 December 20 1:30 p.m. 2014 December 20 2:00 p.m. 2015 December 20 2:30 p.m. 2023 December 21 1:00 p.m. 2016 December 21 1:30 p.m. 2023 December 21 2:00 p.m. 2017 December 21 2:30 p.m. 2023 December 22 1:00 p.m. 2018 December 22 1:30 p.m. 2023 December 22 2:00 p.m. 2019 December 22 2:30 p.m. 2023 December 23 4:00 a.m. 2020 December 23 4:30 a.m. 2023 December 23 3:30 p.m. 2023 December 23 4:00 p.m. 2021 December 23 4:30 p.m. 2023 December 23 5:00 p.m. 2022 December 23 5:30 p.m. 2023 December 23 6:00 p.m. 2023 December 24 4:00 a.m. 2014 December 24 4:30 a.m. 2023 December 24 5:00 a.m. 2015 December 24 6:30 a.m. 2023 December 24 3:30 p.m. 2016 December 25 4:00 a.m. 2023 December 25 4:30 a.m. 2017 December 25 7:00 a.m. 2023 December 25 7:30 a.m. 2018

Past Performances

2014 - Singing Boys, Harrisburg North and South Middle School, University of Sioux Falls Madrigal, O’Gorman High School

2015 - Singing Boys, L’attitude, O’Gorman High School, Mitchell Elementary, Sound Cascade, Piano Duets, El Riad, Childbloom Guitar, Autumn Driscoll, Harrisburg South Middle School

2016 - O’Gorman High School, Mitchell 2nd Graders, Mitchell Area Choir, South Dakota Symphony, Bella Corda, Singing Boys, Harrisburg High School

2017 - O’Gorman High School, Singing Boys, Bella Corda, LSM Children’s Choir, Mitchell Area Choir, Bella Corda, Singing Boys, Harrisburg High School

2018 - McGovern Middle School, Singing Boys, University of Sioux Falls Madrigal, First National Bank, Christmas Choir Guitar

2019 - Singing Boys, University of Sioux Falls Madrigal, Christmas Choir Guitar, Mitchell, O’Gorman High School

2020 - Various performances from previous years: Mitchell Area Choir (2015), Singing Boys (2015, 2016), Bella Corda (2016), University of Sioux Falls Madrigal (2018), First National Bank (2018), Harrisburg South Middle School (2014, 2015), O’Gorman High School (2013, 2017, 2019), Christmas Guitar (2019), McGovern Middle School (2018)

2021 - University of Sioux Falls Madrigal, Laura Wilder Elementary, O’Gorman High School, Whittier Middle School, McGovern Middle School

2022 - University of Sioux Falls Madrigal, Lincoln High School, O’Gorman High School, Whittier Middle School, Mitchell Area Children’s Choirs and Geoff Gunderson Guitar Program of Sioux Falls.

