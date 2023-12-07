Avera Medical Minute
December 6th Plays of the Week

December 6th Plays of the Week.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s Grace Larkins can create a basket opportunity anywhere on the court, spinning and laying in two of her 28 points.

Northwestern’s Molly Schany said a hard no in the paint against Dordt, swatting away a layup attempt with force.

Northern State was mounting a comeback against MSU Moorhead, when Michael Nhail pitches in a scoop and two-hand slam to cut the lead.

Sioux Falls’ Zoe Adams had Minot State’s Michelle Klein on the ropes, when Adams gets her on her back and picks up the pin to help the Coo win the duel.

And our top spot this week goes to Northwestern’s Jalyn Gramstad, dancing in the pocket and escaping to find Austyn Gerard downfield for a touchdown in the Raiders win over St. Xavier.

And those are your plays of the week.

