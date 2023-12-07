Deonte Walker looking to bring home win at Sioux Falls Boxing Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Boxing Classic is back for round two this year, after some pretty exciting action was brought to The District last year. Not only is the event back for it’s second year so are some of the fighters on the card this year, including one hoping to get a win back for his home city.

Deonte Walker will be squaring off in the main event come Thursday night. Walker is 5-1; his only loss coming at this event last year. He’ll be in the welterweight bout, pitted to fight Heivinson Hererra out of Colombia.

Walker said he’s only lived in Sioux Falls for a few years now, but it’s quickly become his home. He originally took up boxing to become more disciplined, and now is starting to make a name for himself in the area.

He said Sioux Falls is quickly becoming a city in love with fighting sports, and he’s more than excited to be fighting in front of a sold out crowd.

“Sometimes people get mixed up. They think there’s a lot of money and what not with boxing. Me, I got in it to be a better man, and then to see myself grow. Tomorrow night, I get to show everybody, especially the people that were here last year, I get to show them the growth and how much hard work I’ve putting in to become a completely different person than I was last year,” Walker said.

Also on the card Thursday night, South Dakota native Cody Kerr will be fighting in the heavyweight bout. The Classic is completely sold, according to organizers.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.