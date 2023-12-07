Avera Medical Minute
First Ladies and First Gentlemen reception held in Pierre

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An event to honor the First Spouses and recognize their contributions to the state of South Dakota took place in Pierre last weekend.

The first-ever First Ladies and First Gentlemen Reception was hosted by the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women. The event also raised awareness of the First Ladies and First Gentlemen Exhibit in the Capitol.

Linda & Dennis Daugaard, Pat Miller, and Michele Rounds Brich, who represented the Rounds family, attended the event.

Former Miss South Dakota Sara Frankenstein sang Christmas carols at the event and each First Lady was given a keepsake poster of her gown displayed in the Capitol.

