Lawmakers react to Noem’s budget address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem gave her annual budget address at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre on Tuesday, where she laid out some of her legislative proposals to lawmakers, including a four percent raise for teachers, healthcare providers, and state employees.

Previous Coverage:

The Governor pointed out that her budget focuses on prioritizing people, but challenged state lawmakers to return to conservative spending.

The four percent increase is lower than in previous years when the Governor asked for six and seven percent raises, but it remains above the three percent threshold for teachers laid out in state law.

State House Majority Leader Will Mortenson said aside from the last two years, this would be the largest raise for the “big three groups” in about two decades.

“Four percent is what our state can afford,” Mortenson explained. “We have a balanced budget requirement. It actually goes over and above, in education funding, what is in statute. So I was excited the governor made that a priority. One thing about it, it’s her job to propose a budget, and it’s our job to actually pass one. In the next couple months, we’ll go through that budget line by line and make sure every taxpayer dollar is accounted for.”

South Dakota Democrats said the pay increase isn’t enough and are calling for a five percent increase, saying the state’s cost of living adjustments have not kept up with inflation.

Noem told state lawmakers that their number one priority should be South Dakota’s kids and grandkids, but the Democrats said her address didn’t live up to that statement.

Noem’s proposal called for funding more family treatment foster homes for kids who have significant emotional or medical needs and more support for families after they choose to adopt.

Noem also mentioned using federal funds to expand the “Bright Start” program, which helps mothers and their babies before and after birth. Democrats said there are a few omissions with the Governor’s proposal.

“The governor says she has a commitment to our kids and our grandkids, but there was nothing in her speech about childcare. There was nothing about providing breakfast and lunch at our schools. There was nothing in her speech about summer EBT to make sure that kids are fed. There’s so much more that can be done to ensure that our children continue to grow up and thrive in South Dakota. So it was mostly those things that we left our that were the biggest disappointment,” Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba said.

Nine states provide free meals to students and Nesiba said South Dakota can do it for less than $40 million.

An omission from the address that stood out to several lawmakers was any mention of a tuition freeze for the state’s public universities.

Noem and lawmakers have approved tuition freezes for each of the previous two sessions and the Board of Regents called for another freeze ahead of the upcoming season.

Mortenson said keeping the cost of college low in South Dakota remains a priority.

“The last few years we’ve been able to freeze tuition while the states around us have made college more and more and more expensive. We’ve really held the line, even in a big inflationary situation. It was not in the governor’s budget to keep the cost down on students, but it remains a priority for a lot of us,” Mortenson explained.

The Governor’s budget proposal does include another request from the Board of Regents for $6 million in one-time funding for a “center for quantum information science and technology.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.