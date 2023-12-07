Avera Medical Minute
Leaders, residents discuss threats to Big Sioux River

Soil conservation, water resources and the threat of aquatic invasive species were all key topics at the annual Big Sioux River and Sustainability Summit.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Soil conservation, water resources and the threat of aquatic invasive species were all key topics at the annual Big Sioux River and Sustainability Summit on Thursday.

The event was held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, and no registration was required.

Now in its 11th year, the event brings residents and experts together to better understand how to improve and conserve the body of water for generations to come.

Troy Lambert, an environmental analyst for the City of Sioux Falls, said that the organizers of the Summit want to provide factual, unbiased information to the more than 100 attendees.

“This summit focuses both on water quality and sustainability. We want to make sure that information is provided from reputable sources. We want to make sure attendees get accurate information and then, they can take that home and draw their own conclusions on it,” said Lambert.

Also during Thursday’s summit, leaders had discussions on local food, sustainable agriculture and current work to improve the city’s recycling program.

