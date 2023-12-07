Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lennox family loses house in Thursday morning fire

An early Thursday morning fire in Lennox has left one family with burns and injuries, and...
An early Thursday morning fire in Lennox has left one family with burns and injuries, and without a home.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An early Thursday morning fire in Lennox has left one family with burns and injuries — and without a home.

Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman tells Dakota News Now that a call was made for a house fire in Lennox shortly before 3:00 Thursday morning. Lennox Fire, Lennox Police and Worthing Fire all responded.

The fire was put out around 4:00 in the morning.

Timmerman said the father of the family and one daughter received burns and were flown to a burn center in Minneapolis to be treated for their injuries. Timmerman also said that the Red Cross is assisting the family, both in Lennox and in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, a relative has started a GoFundMe page for the family, listing that the family of six lost their home and all of their belongings. They’re asking for donations to help them pay for lodging, food, medical bills and other expenses, especially with the holiday season right around the corner.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
generic graphic
Brookings foundation treasurer arrested for embezzling $14k
A man has been arrested after police found the vehicle he stole while he was burglarizing a...
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office finds stolen vehicle while thief is robbing nearby house
Landowners file lawsuit over abandoned rail line
Landowners file lawsuit over abandoned rail line
Two-vehicle crash in Davison Co. leaves one dead

Latest News

Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
Dakota News Now's Holiday Choir Special will feature performances by choirs from across the...
Dakota News Now to air annual Holiday Choir Special
Baseball
Mitchell baseball coach, board member plead not guilty for failing to report sexual assault
Stolen firearm recovered following arrest of Dell Rapids home burglar