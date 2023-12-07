Lennox family loses house in Thursday morning fire

LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An early Thursday morning fire in Lennox has left one family with burns and injuries — and without a home.

Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman tells Dakota News Now that a call was made for a house fire in Lennox shortly before 3:00 Thursday morning. Lennox Fire, Lennox Police and Worthing Fire all responded.

The fire was put out around 4:00 in the morning.

Timmerman said the father of the family and one daughter received burns and were flown to a burn center in Minneapolis to be treated for their injuries. Timmerman also said that the Red Cross is assisting the family, both in Lennox and in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, a relative has started a GoFundMe page for the family, listing that the family of six lost their home and all of their belongings. They’re asking for donations to help them pay for lodging, food, medical bills and other expenses, especially with the holiday season right around the corner.

